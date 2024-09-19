Parel jeweller duped of 59 lakh by gold trader

Mumbai: The LT Marg police on Tuesday registered a cheating case against a 56-year-old jeweller based in Mumbadevi for allegedly cheating another jeweller by fraudulently taking gold ornaments worth ₹59.30 lakh. HT Image

The complainant, Dilip Chandalia, 50, a Parel-based jeweller, told the police that he met the accused, one Ashok Jain, in April who claimed that he sells gold jewellery at wholesale rates.

The accused promised the complainant that he would purchase gold ornaments from his shop to fulfil a customer’s order, and would then give the complainant an equal amount of pure gold in return. According to a police officer, the accused placed two orders on April 17 and 21, took gold ornaments, and returned pure gold with the same value to establish trust with the complainant.

On April 24, Jain called the complainant’s shop asking him to send some designs to show to his customers. The complainant then sent two kilograms of gold jewellery to Jain’s shop. Jain liked 843.849 grams of gold ornaments, stating that he would keep the ornaments and give 776.527 grams of pure gold in a day or two.

The gold jewelleries included a bracelet set worth ₹36.85 lakh, two necklaces worth ₹8.21 lakh and ₹14.24 for three neck chains which totalled ₹59.31 lakh, as mentioned in the FIR.

For three months Jain did not return the pure gold with the same value and did not pay him money either and started avoiding the complainant’s call and messages. The complainant then approached the LT Marg police station and registered a case, said the police officer.