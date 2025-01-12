MUMBAI: The JBCN International School at Parel is functioning without a full occupation certificate (OC) from the BMC as per documents accessed and the complaint letter submitted by the Republican Party of India’s Wadala president Atul Kale. Managed by Orient Trust, there are five JBCN international schools in Mumbai, one of which is at Parel and has a part occupation certificate. Parel’s JBCN International School functioning without full OC

As per the document, a copy of which is with HT, only the ground floor of the school and the four floors above it have an OC, which was granted in 2016. However, the fifth, sixth and seventh floors continue to operate without one. The OC was refused on account of Floor Space Index (FSI) violations pertaining to these rooms as well as the playground area.

An OC is essential for a building and certifies that the structure is fit for habitation. In case of any violation, be it related to rules or consumption of excessive FSI, safety concerns or other factors could result in non-issuance of such a certificate.

The first floor of JBCN International School was originally intended for 10 units to allot dishoused people and was marked as free of FSI. The school, instead of handing these 10 rooms over to the BMC, converted them into classrooms. Secondly, the initial plan showed 741.1 sq m of playground around the school but a portion of this was utilised for other purposes.

One of the documents, of which Hindustan Times has a copy, is an amended plan submitted to convert the 10 rooms into classrooms. “This now comes under FSI and the pending compliance... is under process with the relevant authorities and the compliance of the same may be insisted before granting occupation certificate,” says the BMC document.

In an email response, a spokesperson of JBCN International School claimed that the school had “always complied with all government regulations and requirements, ensuring full adherence across all aspects of our operations”. “Our school has secured all necessary permissions, accreditations, and affiliations, including but not limited to a fire and safety completion certificate for the entire building, the Mantralaya NOC authorising us to operate an international school, and a Part Occupancy Certificate covering a large majority of the building,” he said. “We are currently awaiting the final Occupancy Certificate for a small portion of the building, for which the application was submitted by the landlord a considerable time ago and is expected to be obtained soon.”