Part of cessed building balcony collapsed in Byculla, two women injured

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2025 06:46 AM IST

The building came under the ‘cessed’ category, referring to old, rent-controlled buildings, mostly constructed before 1969

Mumbai: Two women were injured when parts of a five-storeyed building, Ashraf Manzil, in Byculla west collapsed on Wednesday at around 4:55pm.

Parts of the building’s fifth floor balcony crumbled and injured the two women, Khushnuma Khatoon, 30, and Naziya Khan, 35. Both were admitted to the Nair Hospital and are in stable condition according to hospital officials.

The building came under the ‘cessed’ category, referring to old, rent-controlled buildings, mostly constructed before 1969. These buildings are subjected to a special tax by the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) for their maintenance and repair.

