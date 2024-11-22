THANE: The half-burnt body of a three-and-half-year-old girl was found in a garbage dump behind Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar Camp 5 on Thursday. Partially burnt body of missing girl found in garbage dump in Ulhasnagar

According to the Hill Line police, who have registered a case against an unknown assailant and formed four separate teams to investigate the matter, the deceased girl lived with her family near the police station. On November 18, the girl had gone out with her mother to the market and, at some point, wandered off, and the mother assumed she had returned home.

However, when the mother returned home, the girl was nowhere to be seen. Despite searching the area and checking CCTV footage, the child could not be found. Subsequently, the mother filed a missing person complaint at the Hill Line police station.

While searching for the missing girl, some locals discovered her half-burnt body on Thursday afternoon in the bushes near a garbage dump behind the police station. The area where the girl’s body was found is surrounded by a slum pocket and her house is around 500 meters away from the spot.

Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the scene and conducted a spot inspection and the body was sent to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar for post-mortem.

Deputy commissioner of police, zone IV, Sachin Gore, said that the exact cause of death will be revealed after the post-mortem report is received. “We have formed two teams and simultaneously crime branch officials have also started investigation,” he said.