Participate in Adult literacy programme or face FIR, says state

Mumbai: A notice has been issued by the director of secondary education, Block Development Officer (BDO) of various blocks to all government and aided school principals across the state, mandating their participation in the ‘Nav Saksharta Abhiyan’ (New India Literacy Programme or NILP). Failure to comply could result in criminal charges, stated the letter from BDOs to school authorities. HT Image

NIPL was announced by the state in October as per the instructions of the central government aimed to reach a target of 12.40 lakh individuals. Under the programme’s objectives, the online tagging of illiterate individuals and volunteers was to be completed via the ‘Ullas’ mobile app by October 31. However, the initiative faced setbacks as teachers’ unions opposed the decision owing to the increasing burden of non-educational work.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Concerned about the state’s lackluster performance in NILP, the education department is organising review meetings for school principals in various blocks. BDOs have explicitly informed principals that ignoring the program will lead to FIRs against them.

Expressing strong opposition to such directives, Mahendra Ganpule, spokesperson, Maharashtra School Principals Association, said, “The government is not prioritising students’ education. Instead, they are diverting teachers’ attention to non-educational tasks. We refuse to participate in any such non-educational activities, except those specified in the ‘Right to Education’ act, such as elections and census work.”