close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Participate in Adult literacy programme or face FIR, says state

Participate in Adult literacy programme or face FIR, says state

ByNiraj Pandit
Dec 07, 2023 07:54 AM IST

Mumbai: A notice has been issued by the director of secondary education, Block Development Officer (BDO) of various blocks to all government and aided school principals across the state, mandating their participation in the ‘Nav Saksharta Abhiyan’ (New India Literacy Programme or NILP)

Mumbai: A notice has been issued by the director of secondary education, Block Development Officer (BDO) of various blocks to all government and aided school principals across the state, mandating their participation in the ‘Nav Saksharta Abhiyan’ (New India Literacy Programme or NILP). Failure to comply could result in criminal charges, stated the letter from BDOs to school authorities.

HT Image
HT Image

NIPL was announced by the state in October as per the instructions of the central government aimed to reach a target of 12.40 lakh individuals. Under the programme’s objectives, the online tagging of illiterate individuals and volunteers was to be completed via the ‘Ullas’ mobile app by October 31. However, the initiative faced setbacks as teachers’ unions opposed the decision owing to the increasing burden of non-educational work.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Concerned about the state’s lackluster performance in NILP, the education department is organising review meetings for school principals in various blocks. BDOs have explicitly informed principals that ignoring the program will lead to FIRs against them.

Expressing strong opposition to such directives, Mahendra Ganpule, spokesperson, Maharashtra School Principals Association, said, “The government is not prioritising students’ education. Instead, they are diverting teachers’ attention to non-educational tasks. We refuse to participate in any such non-educational activities, except those specified in the ‘Right to Education’ act, such as elections and census work.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out