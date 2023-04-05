Mumbai: A video of passengers engaging in a fistfight has gone viral on Tuesday. The incident allegedly happened at Diva station on April 3. Passengers engage in scuffle at Diva station

Though there was no clarity if a complaint was registered on the same, however, Central Railway officials have decided to take cognisance of the matter and instructed the security force and ticket checking staff to keep a vigil inside trains and at railway stations.

According to sources, the information based on the video that they received is apparently to have occurred at Diva station when the Karjat-bound train arrived at around 7pm or so. “We too got to know about this incident through this video. I have already asked the staff to keep a watch on trains, especially those during peak hours,” a senior CR official said.

The rail commuter associations have blamed the halts given to these trains at stations of Mulund and Diva, where shorter route trains also operate. “Usually, commuters have complained that passengers on trains bound to Karjat, Kasara or Khopoli either do not allow others to board or alight at Diva station. Such arguments or at times even scuffles happen frequently,” a member of the rail passenger association said.

On Saturday, the CR officials visited Diva, Shahad, Titwala and Kanjurmarg stations. At Diva station, the CR officials also met the passenger associations and discussed various issues. The authorities are now planning a revamp of these stations for improving amenities.