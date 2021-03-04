Passengers from Brazil will undergo 7 days hotel quarantine in Mumbai
The incoming passengers from Brazil will now be quarantined in a hotel for seven days, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) circular released, on Wednesday.
According to the circular, any passenger, on testing negative post-seven days of mandatory hotel quarantine, will be allowed to go home subject to seven days home quarantine. However, if tested positive after seven days, passengers will be admitted at GT Hospital or SevenHills Hospital followed by four private hospitals including Bombay Hospital, Raheja Hospital, Hinduja Hospital and Reliance Hospital.
This is being done owing to the available evidence of new strain or mutated Covid-19 virus in circulation from several countries around the globe.
Until now, passengers coming from the UK, Europe, South Africa and the Middle East are already following the above rules, but they were admitted only at GT or SevenHills Hospital. However, with the addition of Brazil to the list, the BMC has also given the option of getting admitted to private hospitals.
This was followed by the Central government decision of making it mandatory, starting from February 17, 2021, for incoming passengers from Brazil to get institutional quarantined for seven days.
A BMC official said, “The direction to quarantine incoming passengers from Brazil was already given on February 18 by the municipal commissioner, however, a formal order was pending, which was issued on Wednesday. Also, the list now offers options for getting admitted in private hospitals considering with the addition of Brazil, the strain of passengers increases on public hospitals.”
Meanwhile, as per the practice, there will be several passengers who will be exempted from the mandatory quarantine rule. This includes those who are government officials, having a death in the family, pregnant women or officials of an embassy.
