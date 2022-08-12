Pastor of Seawoods church arrested for molesting minor girls
A pastor of a Seawoods-based church has been arrested by NRI Coastal police following a complaint registered by Thane District Women and Child Welfare Department (TDWCWD).
TDWCWD has claimed that the accused allegedly molested at least three minor girls. The accused has been identified as Rajkumar Yeshudasan (50). The case was registered on Friday evening after one of the girls of the 45 children whom they rescued narrated the incidents that happened in the church wherein they were staying.
On August 5, Thane District Women and Child Protection officer, Suvarna Jadhav, along with representatives of Thane Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Cell and Yuva Child Line, visited Bethel Gospel Pentecostal Church at Seawoods Sector 48 based on a written letter they received.
“In the letter that we received, it was mentioned that the children in the ashram run by the church were molested,” district child protection officer, Ramkrishna Reddy, said.
During their visit, they found that 45 children between three and 18 years were housed in two small unhygienic rooms. “For health and safety reasons, the children were shifted on August 5 to different children’s homes,” Vijay Kharat from Yuva Child Line said. Of the 45 children, 12 were girls and 33 boys.
“The children belong to Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Pandharpur, Mumbai and Thane. They came here through various churches. These are children from under-privileged homes wherein the parents are unable to take care of them. Currently, all have been handed over to their legal guardians,” Pallavi Jadhav, child protection officer who is also the complainant in the case, said.
While enquiring with the children, a 14-year-old girl opened up and told that she was molested several times on the pretext of applying Vicks over her body. When she had complained to the wife of the pastor, the pastor yelled at his wife saying that he was a man of God and what he did was with good intention, the girl revealed to Jadhav.
“When resisted, she was also assaulted on several occasions. The parents of the children were strictly told that they could meet the kids only once in two months. If any parent questioned about anything, they used to be threatened that they would not get any place on land to be buried after death,” Reddy added.
The accused used to tell the victim that every child coming to stay in the church needs to apply Vicks from the hands of the pastor.
“The accused has been arrested under sections of assault and molestation of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He will be produced before the POCSO Court in Thane on Saturday,” Ravindra Patil, senior police inspector from NRI police station, said.
-
Long weekend, potholes cause traffic jam in Thane
The worst-hit were the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Eastern Express Highway and Ghodbunder Road. Potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway added to the woes of the commuters who were stuck for hours in the traffic. Even ambulances found it difficult to commute from the highway. Traffic jams were also reported on the several internal roads of Thane, especially the Majiwada Circle, Teen Hath Naka.
-
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for ghat regions around Pune till August 15
The city will likely witness light to moderate rainfall in the next few days, whereas ghat regions around Pune are likely to experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall till August 15, said India Meteorological Department officials. As per the extended range forecast issued by the IMD on Friday, rainfall is likely to be normal in most parts of Maharashtra till August 19. On Friday, Tamhini ghat received 31.5 cm of rainfall in 24 hours.
-
Landslide in ghat section between Lonavla and Karjat sends train ops into tizzy
Train operations on the Pune-Mumbai route were thrown out-of-gear for more than two hours following a major landslide in the ghat section between Lonavla and Karjat at 12.50 am on Friday. Due to heavy rainfall, boulders and muck fell at km 111/800 on the 'up' line between the Nagnath-Palasdhari section at Lonavla and the ghat section at Karjat. The location is cutting of height 8 to 9 metre and in approach of tunnel number 26.
-
"Economic revolution": TN CM M K Stalin on free bus travel for women in state
The ruling DMK's key initiative aimed at women, providing them free bus travel, should not be confined to a "narrow" aspect of freebies but it is an economic revolution, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday. The scheme has ensured an 8-12 per cent savings for the families of the beneficiaries, he said while chairing the third meeting of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission here.
-
Islamic Centre holds ‘Trianga Yatra’ to mark 75th I-Day celebrations
Islamic Centre of India here organised 'Trianga Yatra' led by its chairman Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali on Friday as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country. Several Muslim youths participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' led by Mahali. Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli said that our national flag teaches us our duties towards our country.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics