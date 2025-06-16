Patanjali Foods approaches HC over illegal encroachment of its land

MUMBAI: Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Foods Private Limited recently approached the Bombay High Court seeking intervention over three alleged illegal encroachments on its land in Khalapur, Raigad. The case was scheduled to be heard on Thursday before the division bench of justices Revati Mohite Dere and Dr Neela Kedar Gokhale. However, due to a change in assignment, the case was directed to be heard before the division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Arif Doctor. Bombay High Court : ( Photo by Bhushan Koyande )

The writ petition against the Maharashtra state authorities and the alleged encroachers, filed through advocate Apoorv Srivastava, stated that unauthorised constructions of an office, a hotel, and a puncture shop had been set up by three individuals. Despite approaching the concerned authorities, no action has been taken against the alleged encroachers, it said. “The structures on the land pose an imminent threat and danger to the land and the people associated with it,” it added.

The petition names the deputy controller (special planning authority), the tehsildar (Raigad), and the chief engineer PWD, as well as the deputy executive engineer (MSEDCL), for failing to perform their duties by deliberately and wilfully neglecting the issue. This has severely affected Patanjali’s rights as a lawful owner of the land, as the “trespasser” is reluctant to vacate the land. “The illegal encroachments have increased day by day, which has posed a great threat to the lives of the people associated with Patanjali’s factory,” it added.

Among the three encroachers, Sunil Malsure is alleged to have unlawfully constructed a permanent structure in the form of an office on the land. Mayur Ravindra Devghare is said to be operating a hotel on the land, which poses an imminent and substantial threat to public safety and the well-being of individuals in the vicinity. “Should any untoward incident occur within the premises of the said hotel, the consequences would have a catastrophic impact on the workers of Patanjali’s factory, nearby passersby, and the general public,” it said. Sudesh Khandagale runs a puncture repair shop, as stated in the petition, and has allegedly begun constructing a security cabin for himself on the land despite protests and warnings from Patanjali. The operation of an air-filling machine under such circumstances constitutes a clear danger that necessitates the demolition of illegal construction from the land at the earliest.