Patra Chawl project: Homebuyers contemplate moving HC after MHADA remains non-committal

Mumbai: As many as 1,700 homebuyers from various stalled residential complexes in Goregaon’s Patra Chawl redevelopment project are now contemplating moving the High Court (HC) with a petition after a failed meeting with MHADA chief officer Milind Borikar on Monday.

Borikar refused to give clear timelines to the homebuyers from Ekta Tripolis, Kalpataru Radiance and The Luxor projects, stuck without an Occupancy Certificate (OC), as to when they will receive the possession of their homes. They have been waiting for close to 10 years.

The 10-member delegation which consisted of members from each of the three projects by private developers in the 47-acre Patra Chawl redevelopment layout in Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon, met Borikar to get a clear picture of when their indefinite wait is likely to end.

Remaining non-committal, Borikar told the delegation that the state-appointed three-member committee headed by retired HC judge justice DK Deshmukh was studying the issue, and would make specific recommendations in its report soon. “The report is expected soon. The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for tomorrow. Once the report is submitted, we will take the government’s approval on the recommendations made in the report, and take further action,” Borikar told the delegation.

When the buyers asked if they could participate in the hearings by the Committee to express their concerns, he said they were free to approach the Deshmukh committee directly. In reply to one of the questions posed by the harried home buyers, Borikar said “I am here to protect the interests of MHADA flats and the plot.”

“There was little clarity we got from the meeting. MHADA’s sole focus appears to be on providing possession first to 672 original residents of Patra Chawl. We have no objection to that, but what about 1,700 tax-paying home buyers. How long do we pay EMIs and live in rented accommodation?” said an association member.

Another pointed out “All three projects are ready for possession. The July 9, 2021 GR had clearly said that MHADA should appoint a contractor, complete the rehab buildings, and pay rent to the original residents. The GR also said MHADA should sign consent terms with developers regarding possession of their projects. We are still waiting for the consent terms.” The group said they will brief the other members of the association and take a final decision on the legal action.

In February 2022, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had performed the ceremony for completing the rehab component. Homebuyers from all three projects have staged protests at MHADA, and at project sites after the GR was issued. The tenants have also taken out morcha to MHADA over no finalisation of an agreement with MHADA or exact rent they will be paid.