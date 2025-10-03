Paws, claws and prayers: Pets get blessed at Chakala church

Mumbai: At the blessings meet at the Holy Family Church in Chakala on Thursday evening, along with the parishioners, there were 50-odd unusual visitors in the audience. Some barked in excitement on seeing each other; others, more uncomfortable, squirmed and meowed; a few chirped, their way of taking part in the fun; and a select few stayed mum. Mumbai, India - October 02, 2025: Members of the Catholic community gather at Holy Family Church in Chakala, Andheri East, for the annual Blessing of Pets ceremony in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 02, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

This was the Blessing of the Pets, the third annual occurrence at the Holy Family Church, known for and proud of championing all things ecology. And why should pets be excluded, they reasoned.

Of the over 50 pets in attendance, the overwhelming majority were dogs—of all kinds, from tiny chihuahuas to furry terriers and huge labradors; from calm ones wagging their tails to ones keeping the barks going. Cats followed in number, making no bones of their displeasure at the socialisation. The rest were a smattering of parrots and turtles/tortoises.

“They’re as much a part of the family as any of us are,” said Father Gerard Rodriguez, the parish priest, who went around sprinkling holy water on the creatures. “Blessings to animals have continued since time immemorial. This is the season of creation, which calls for their celebration and for the divine order for us to take care of them.”

When the church started the exercise three years ago, in part due to Father Gerard’s soft spot for animals, the response was fantastic. “So, we had to continue it,” said the organiser, Liza Menezes. “The church has a few of us that work towards keeping ecology and the environment front and centre, called ‘ecopals’. Through this and other events, and our zero-waste policies, we want to make it known that this is a part of religion.”

All the animals and their respective pet parents started gathering in the church’s grounds at around 4.30 pm, causing a right ruckus that wasn’t suppressed. To add to the entertainment, animal-themed quiz questions, some with a Biblical bent, and a look-a-like competition—between the pet and their owner—were held, while the patron Saint Francis of Assisi, famed for speaking to animals, presided over.

“This was the perfect birthday gift,” said Iona Vaz, who had brought along her ginger cat, Simba. She gave the look-a-like competition a shot, having dressed Simba in a similar black wraparound to hers. “I am often too busy to attend church, but as today was a holiday, my family suggested this as a great way to get both of us blessed,” she said.

The lucky animal who won the competition was a dog, Likya. “We’ve got the same wild curly hair,” said her beaming parent, Henry James. Finishing runners-up were a set of parrots and a dog with a matching hairstyle.

A little boy, Eliezer Lime de Melo, had brought along his pet turtle in a small Tupperware container, calling him “Sam, the quickest turtle (for a turtle).” de Melo said, “He’s at home all the time. I thought he was getting bored, so I got him along.”

Vianza Vaz, who had brought her chihuahua pair, a mother and daughter dressed in fancy t-shirts and cool sunglasses on a bike, dazzled in the attention given to the little dogs.

A set of four parrots, named Cent, Penny, Dollar, and Pound, squawked throughout, wanting to be let out. “They do everything with us,” said their parent, Delia Bayross. “At home, we let them out and they fly free, eat with us, talk to us, play, etc. We have gotten them along every year the blessing of the pets has been held, as they’re a part of our family, and they deserve to be blessed too.”