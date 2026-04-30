Mumbai, The Maharashtra government on Thursday approved the release of more than ₹51.68 crore to clear long-pending post-matric scholarship and free ship dues for 15,252 students from the 2018-19 academic year. Pending since 2018-19, Maharashtra govt clears scholarship dues of ₹51.68 crore

According to a Government Resolution , the approval granted by the Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department pertains to settlement of excess and pending disbursals made through the MahaDBT portal and aims to regularise gaps in the Direct Benefit Transfer pool account.

As per the April 30 GR, a total amount of ₹51,68,97,527 has been sanctioned for distribution to eligible beneficiaries under various post-matric scholarship and free ship schemes for OBC , VJNT and SBC categories.

The order noted that during the initial phase of MahaDBT implementation in 2018-19, the absence of a "credit to pool account" validation mechanism led to disbursal of funds from other schemes, creating discrepancies in the DBT pool account.

It further stated that reconciliation exercises carried out by Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation found that while ₹67.96 crore out of ₹120.45 crore had been transferred to the Single Nodal Account , an amount of ₹52.05 crore remained pending due to mismatches and excess payments.

Following discussions held on February 24, 2026, the department approved generation and clearance of bills for the excess amount and authorised transfer of funds to MahaIT's central pool account to enable reconciliation and subsequent disbursal to students.

The scheme-wise allocation includes ₹45.81 crore for OBC post-matric scholarships covering 15,103 beneficiaries, ₹5.32 crore for VJNT students, ₹45.61 lakh for SBC pupils, and smaller amounts towards tuition and examination fees, the GR detailed.

The resolution directed that the funds be routed through the MahaDBT portal as per prescribed procedures and conditions, ensuring transparency and timely transfer to students' bank accounts.

The Director of Other Backward Bahujan Welfare, Pune, has been designated as the controlling authority and instructed to ensure proper utilisation of funds, submission of utilisation certificates, and adherence to financial norms.

The GR added that once the funds are credited to the MahaIT pool account, reconciliation will be completed and the verified amounts will be disbursed to beneficiaries, including pending cases from subsequent academic years.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.