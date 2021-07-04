Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Picnic turns tragic: 2 drown in Vasai
Picnic turns tragic: 2 drown in Vasai

Two people, including a 13-year-old boy, drowned in the Arabian Sea near Vasai on Sunday afternoon
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 11:26 PM IST

Two people, including a 13-year-old boy, drowned in the Arabian Sea near Vasai on Sunday afternoon.

The duo — Ajit Mahipal Vishwakarma, 13, and his relative Ranjit Shivkumar Vishwakarma, 20, both residents of Nallasopara (East) — had come down to Suruchibaug beach in Vasai with three family members for a picnic and entered the waters during high tide around 1.45pm. Strong currents and big waves swept them away. “They did not know swimming,” said an officer from Vasai police station.

The family then contacted the police. “We informed the Vasai fire brigade and after four hours of search, we found the bodies. We have sent the same for post mortem to Petit civic hospital and reports are awaited,” the officer added.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further.

The two also violated Covid-19 norms as the Palghar collector has banned people from crowding beaches, waterfall and other areas in the district.

