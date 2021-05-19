PIL challenging cancellation of SSC exams, delays HSC decision

A recent public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the cancellation of Class 10 (SSC) board exams in the state has delayed the education department’s decision concerning Class 12 (HSC) exams that are scheduled at the end of this month.

Officials at the state education department said that while it seems like the HSC exams cannot be conducted as per the earlier schedule due to rising Covid-19 cases and the resultant lockdown, a decision regarding this cannot be taken with the recent PIL. The major bone of contention is the fact that the rulebook of the Maharashtra State Board does not consist of a provision to cancel exams altogether under any circumstance. “Exam cancellation and alternate assessments are thus likely to be challenged even in future. This rule needs to be amended to ensure that there is an exception created for the current situation,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

Dhananjay Kulkarni, a retired teacher from Pune had recently moved the Bombay high court (HC) challenging the cancellation of exams by various boards including SSC, CBSE and ICSE. The petitioner said that this could lead to problems in Class 11 admissions as different boards will declare results based on different formulae. Meanwhile, the Indiawide Parents Association filed an intervention application in the court stating that offline exams are risky for students.

While the state education department had earlier announced that the exams for Class 12 will be held at the end of May, it has not declared the timetable even now, barely a few days to go for the month to end. This has led to a large number of parents and students anxious. “We understand that this is not an easy decision because there are legal and technical hurdles involved, but in the absence of a timely decision, students are just waiting endlessly. Their future is at stake and a decision should be made as early as possible,” said Siddharth Shah, a Kandivli based parent.

Nearly 15 lakh students appear for the HSC exam every year while around 17 lakh students appear for SSC.