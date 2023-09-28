Pillion rider killed in bike crash

MUMBAI: A delivery boy riding pillion died, and the rider sustained minor injuries after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding bike on Tuesday at a crossing in the Antop Hill area. The police have booked the unknown biker for causing death by negligence. HT Image

According to the police, Fardeen Gulfam Khan, 20, and Abdul Rehman Shiyari, 20, residents of Shaikh Mistry Dargah Road, Antop Hill, were going to Wadala to get breakfast around 6pm.

“Around 6.30pm, when they reached RAK Marg, on the southbound lane, Wadala, another biker, who was on lane decided to go to lane 2. He was speeding and didn’t give any indicator,” said a police officer from RAK Marg police station.

Fardeen was riding pillion while Abdul was driving the bike. The sudden lane change by the unknown biker led to a crash between the two bikes. Fardeen suffered head injuries in the accident and was rushed to Sion Hospital by onlookers in a cab.

Meanwhile, Abdul called his family members, and they took him to KEM hospital.

“The two people on the unknown bike also suffered injuries. However, it is not clear where they went,” said the police officer.

Fardeen’s friend informed Fardeen’s brother, Asif Khan, about the accident. “By the time Asif reached Sion hospital, Fardeen was declared dead.

Fardeen is the eldest of the three brothers and worked as a delivery boy. His father works as a security guard, while Asif works as an office boy in a Pharma company,” said the police officer.

“We have booked the unknown biker under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the police officer.

The police are tracing the accused by his vehicle number.

