Renowned embryologist and ICSI pioneer Dr Sudesh Kamat dies at 55

Mumbai: Dr Sudesh Kamat, who facilitated India and Nepal’s first babies conceived through the pioneering technology of intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), died on June 7, 2023 from a heart attack when he was travelling by train. He was a resident of Andheri and 55 years old. Describing Dr Kamat as a compassionate, hardworking and full-of-life human being, Dr Jatin Shah, an infertility expert, said that Dr Kamat helped start 20 to 25 clinics all over the country 25 years ago when he was the only doctor doing so. “In his freelancing, he was able to take the ICSI technology far and wide, helpful in overcoming male factor infertility. He touched the life of every embryologist and IVF clinician in India,” he said. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Kamat was a well-known embryologist, who increased the reach of assisted reproduction technology, IVF and ICSI all over the country. He was the chairman of the embryology section of ISAR (Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction), an Indian society of IVF experts promoting assisted reproduction.

“He must have performed over 3,00,000 egg injections,” said Dr Hrishikesh D Pai, president of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India. “He went all over the country to start ICSI centres, training many people along the way. As and when I brought new technology to the country, Dr Kamat was alongside in pioneering its application.” Dr Kamat was Dr Pai’s main embryologist in his private practice, Bloom IVF, till the end.

Dr Nandita Palshetkar, director of the Bloom IVF centre, described Dr Kamat as the leader in the field of embryology. “Our journey in the field of IVF has been together,” she said. “He was part of Bloom IVF’s growth and instrumental in setting it up and many centres across the country. He started certificate courses all over India, held workshops and paved the way for newer advancements in the field.”

Describing Dr Kamat as a compassionate, hardworking and full-of-life human being, Dr Jatin Shah, an infertility expert, said that Dr Kamat helped start 20 to 25 clinics all over the country 25 years ago when he was the only doctor doing so. “In his freelancing, he was able to take the ICSI technology far and wide, helpful in overcoming male factor infertility. He touched the life of every embryologist and IVF clinician in India,” he said.

Dr Niranjan Chavan, president of the Mumbai Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society and Kamat’s school friend said though he was the country’s topmost embryologist, he was a down-to-earth person. “He has left behind a huge void and legacy in the field of embryology,” he said.

