Pipeline burst affects water supply to Kamothe residents
The water supply of over two lakh residents in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, was cut off after an 800mm pipeline from Morbe Dam that supplies over 37MLD water to the node burst on Tuesday.
This Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) pipeline burst at the intersection adjacent to the Marble Market in Kalamboli, leading to disruption in water supply to the node.
Though Kamothe falls under CIDCO, the daily water requirement is provided by the NMMC. The pipeline burst at 8.30am. As per the messages circulated by CIDCO to the consumers, the water supply was to be restored by evening.
In Kamothe, there are a total of 2,142 water meters installed, supplying water to approximately 2.30 lakh residents across 24 sectors.
“A sudden increase in pressure of water supplied from Morbe appears to have caused the burst in the pipeline. The NMMC undertook the repair work immediately and the matter was resolved by evening,” said a CIDCO official.
“Since it was said that by evening the supply would be restored, we managed through the day with the water already stored in society tanks. At some places, water tankers were called for,” said Ranjana Sadolikar, a resident of Sector 34.
The water supply was discontinued to allow NMMC to conduct the repair work. Towards the creek side of Sion-Panvel Highway, water could be seen gushing out over 30 feet high. The NMMC officials informed that the supply from the treatment plant was stopped within 15 minutes of the pipeline burst to avoid more wastage of water.
“The valve of the pipeline was displaced due to excess pressure. Water supply to Kamothe was affected for the day. However, by evening, the repair work was completed and supply was restored but the pressure was low,” said an official from NMMC.
18 foetuses found at municipal dumping ground in West Bengal
Howrah’s district chief medical officer Nitaichandra Mondol said: “This is a serious matter. Police have started an investigation. Whether any racket is going on in any hospital or any nursing home needs to be found out”.
Post-pandemic return to school a back-breaking exercise for kids
Arundhati Chavan, president, Parent Teachers Association United Forum added, despite following a timetable, students end up carrying 7-8 kg-heavy bags. Lack of physical activity among school students over the last two years has also led to high cases of weak bones being reported. Several city schools are trying to ease students into the new routine, after two years of online classes. The Podar International School, in Santacruz, introduced a cupboard system for the students in April this year.
65-year-old killed in road accident in Bhiwandi
A 65-year-old retired public prosecutor was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle when he was on his way for a morning walk on the Kalyan- Bhiwandi road on August 15. The deceased left home at around 4.50am and was hit by a vehicle at around 5am. The deceased, identified as Pandurang Rupla Rathod of Raghukul Colony in Ganeshnagar area in Kongaon, lived with his son and daughter-in-law. His two daughters are married.
Jewellery shop owner arrested for threatening Ambanis sent to four-day police custody
The jewellery shop owner used Afzal Guru's name to threaten Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani without knowing that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was hanged to death on February 9, 2013 in the 2001 parliament attack case, a police officer said. Between 10.39 am and 12.04 pm on Independence Day, the jewellery shop owner made nine calls to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.
Woman police constable dies by suicide at police station in Thane
A woman police constable attached to Shrinagar police station died by suicide in the police station on Tuesday afternoon after reporting to duty. She is survived by her husband and two daughters, aged 10 and seven years. The Shrinagar police are yet to record the statement of the family. The deceased joined the Shrinagar police station in 2019. The police station and crime branch are investigating the matter.
