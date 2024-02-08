PM in Mumbai to inaugurate part of coastal road, lay foundation stone on Feb 19

Mumbai: After opening the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again visit Mumbai on February 19 on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti to inaugurate part of the coastal road and lay the foundation stone for the ambitious Vadhvan port in Palghar and two tunnels – Thane Borivali twin tunnel and the Goregaon Mulund underground tunnel – under the national park for road connectivity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Phase one of the coastal road is almost ready, and the southward lane (from Breach Candy to Marine Drive) will be inaugurated by the prime minister on February 19, officials aware of the matter said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

After the inauguration and ride on the lane, Modi will reach Azad Maidan, where he will address a rally with chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, said officials.

The Vadhavan Port is a flagship project of the central government and will be the largest port in Maharashtra. The project was cleared by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority and is awaiting one final clearance from the Union ministry of environment and forests.

The project is being developed jointly by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and Maharashtra Maritime Board.

The Thane Borivali tunnel is being developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. It will pass underneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and 237 trees will be felled for the same.

The Mulund Goregaon link road is being built by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Its bhoomi poojan was once done by Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray in April 2022. The BMC maintains that the PM will do bhoomi poojan of the Goregaon Mulund tunnel.

The GMLR project was planned in the 1960s for east-west connectivity and was stopped by forest officers as it would cut through forested patches. But now the alignment has changed, and it will pass under Vihar Lake.

Since February 19 is a public holiday on account of Shiv Jayanti, the PM visit will not affect traffic in Mumbai, said state officials. During his visit, the PM would also travel to Pune and Satara, officials said.