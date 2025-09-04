PM inaugurates country’s largest container terminal at JNPA

Navi Mumbai: In a significant boost for India’s maritime capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart, Lawrence Wong, on Thursday virtually inaugurated the second phase of the PSA Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). The launch commissions BMCT as India’s largest standalone container terminal, doubling its cargo handling capacity from 2.4 million to 4.8 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). It also makes JNPA the country’s largest container port by capacity. The new terminal, linked by rail with the dedicated freight corridor, is testament to India’s success in attracting foreign investment, said union minister Shantanu Thakur (HT PHOTO)

The ₹7,915 crore project – developed through a 30-year public-private partnership between JNPA and PSA International, a Singapore-based port operator – represents the largest single foreign direct investment in India’s port sector.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, union minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways Shantanu Thakur, PSA India managing director Gobu Selliaya, MP Shrirang Barne and MLAs Prashant Thakur and Mahesh Baldi.

The project was completed ahead of schedule, said JNPA chairman Unmesh Wagh.

“With this expansion, JNPA has become India’s largest container port and Maharashtra has reclaimed its leadership in the maritime sector,” he said.

The upcoming port at Vadhavan in Palghar district would further strengthen the state’s position in the maritime sector, Wagh added.

The chief minister congratulated JNPA and PSA for their collaboration.

“From today, we embark on a journey whereby we (Maharashtra) will not just be the largest container handlers of India, but very soon—after operations commence at Vadhavan—we (Maharashtra) will be among the world’s top 10 ports,” Fadnavis said.

The new terminal, linked by rail with the dedicated freight corridor, is testament to India’s success in attracting foreign investment, said union minister Thakur. The terminal’s on-dock rail yard will provide direct connectivity with 63 inland container depots across the country, cutting transit times and reducing road congestion, he said. The incorporation of renewable energy-powered cranes at the terminal aligns with the deepening India-Singapore partnership, which includes a forthcoming memorandum of understanding to establish a ‘green and digital shipping corridor’, the minister added.