PMC identifies 40 feeding points for stray dogs after AI survey

Navi Mumbai: As artificial intelligence (AI) sparks debates across the globe, one could not have imagined that it would also meddle into the lives of stray dogs. However, based on an AI survey of stray animal population, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified 40 designated feeding points for stray dogs across the city, said civic officials. The move aims to regulate feeding practices, improve sanitation and reduce conflicts between residents and animal feeders. Mumbai, India - March 23, 2025: Stray dogs are seen on the streets of Mumbai. Panvel became the first Indian city to use AI for a stray dogs and cats survey in Navi Mumbai, India, on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times) (HT PHOTO)

The feeding points were finalised after the PMC conducted an AI-based digital survey of stray animals through IndieCare AI Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Explicitly excluding pet dogs to ensure an accurate count, the survey recorded 19,307 free-roaming dogs and 5,080 stray cats within the Panvel municipal limits. The canine population breakdown includes approximately 10,270 adult dogs, 1,800 puppies, and 1,440 elderly dogs.

Each animal was assigned a unique identification number, similar to an Aadhaar ID, allowing the civic body to track its precise geolocation, vaccination record, and sterilisation history. The digital mapping also recorded physical attributes, such as age, gender, size, colour, and breed, along with behavioural characteristics like whether a dog is “trap-shy” or “trap-eager” to assist capturing teams.

Officials said the AI survey, conducted at a cost of around ₹19 lakh, created a robust digital database that enables authorities to plan vaccination and sterilisation drives more effectively.

According to the survey findings, exactly 44% of the stray dogs in the city have already been sterilised since the launch of the civic body’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme in 2018, providing a clear baseline for further implementation.

Stray dog attacks remain a concern in parts of the city. Civic data shows that nearly 6,000 dog bite cases were reported in Panvel during the first nine months of the year, averaging about 22 cases per day.

Officials from the civic body’s veterinary health department said stray dogs are often fed at public places such as roadsides and housing society entrances, leading to complaints related to littering and hygiene. The designated feeding zones are intended to streamline feeding activities while allowing animal lovers to continue feeding stray dogs in a regulated manner.

Civic officials noted that Panvel is among the first municipal corporations in India to use AI to digitally map stray animals for targeted medical treatment and population control.

“The veterinary department has identified 40 locations within the municipal limits where stray dogs can be fed in a controlled manner, and ensure better monitoring and management of stray animals,” a civic veterinary department official said.

According to civic officials, 19 feeding points are located in Kharghar where the stray dog population and feeding activity are relatively high. Authorities said the locations were selected away from sensitive or crowded areas such as hospitals, schools and places of worship.

Officials said the initiative is also in line with Supreme Court directions asking civic bodies to identify designated feeding spots for stray dogs to minimise conflict between residents and animal feeders. The civic administration has also said that residents and animal welfare volunteers can suggest additional feeding locations to the veterinary department if required.

In a recent incident in Taloja, several residents, including children, were injured in a stray dog attack, triggering protests and demands for stronger civic action. To strengthen its public health response, PMC has established 15 anti-rabies clinics across its 26 urban primary health centres, and officials said the civic body has completed around 72% of the planned vaccination coverage for stray dogs.