POCSO case accused dies in hospital after feeling uneasy; family demands inquiry

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man arrested for stalking and assaulting a 16-year-old girl died on Tuesday morning at JJ Hospital after complaining of feeling uneasy while he was lodged at Arthur Road Jail.

The jail authorities said that the accused, Arif Mehboob Qureshi, was having drug withdrawal symptoms and had got fits, after which they admitted him to hospital on September 22. An accidental death report (ADR) was registered at the NM Joshi Marg police station.

However, Qureshi’s family approached the Kalachowkie police station on Tuesday and demanded an inquiry into his death, claiming the jail authorities didn’t inform them when he was admitted to the hospital. They also claimed that the girl’s family had assaulted him. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report, which will make things clear,” said a police officer.

Qureshi, a resident of Sewri, was arrested by the Kalachowkie police earlier this month and sent to judicial custody. He was booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso), said the police officer.

According to the police, Qureshi and two of his friends used to follow the minor girl, after which her family filed a complaint against them. Qureshi was brought to the police station by the girl’s family, while his two friends are absconding.

“We arrested Qureshi and he was sent to judicial custody on September 20. He was sent to Arthur Road Jail later. He started felling unwell and was admitted to JJ Hospital on September 22 and died on the 24th,” said the police officer.

Qureshi’s family, however, believe his death occurred in suspicious circumstances and demanded an inquiry. Sayyad Qureshi, the family’s neighbour who was present at the Kalachowkie police station, said, “The way they are behaving, it is making things suspicious for us. They didn’t inform the family when they admitted him to hospital and only when he died, we were informed. We want a detailed investigation into the matter. He was even assaulted by girl’s relatives and her brother’s friend.”