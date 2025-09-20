Pol parties to get offices in redeveloped fire station bldg

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is planning to accommodate offices of political parties in a proposed tower on the 3,500-square metre plot in Nariman Point which currently houses the fire station. The adjacent plot, belonging to the post office, may be amalgamated in the redevelopment project, subject to the consent of the ministry of communications and information, officials aware of the matter told Hindustan Times. The MMRCL will write to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) for joint redevelopment of the fire station(Representative photo)

“The MMRCL will write to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) for joint redevelopment of the fire station. It will offer to construct the building independently or jointly with the BMC. It is also planning to amalgamate the adjoining plot housing the post office for redevelopment,” said an official from the urban development department.

Various government departments and parties, including Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, had their offices on a 4.2-acre plot in Nariman Point, which was taken over by the MMRCL in 2015 owing to ongoing work on the metro 3 corridor. Though the parties were assured that they would be allotted offices in a new building on the same plot, the plot was sold to the Reserve Bank of India for ₹3,472 crore around two weeks ago. The central bank will construct a new office on the premises, said officials.

“The RBI had initially demanded office space in the redeveloped fire brigade building. But now, since it has purchased the Nariman Point plot, the government will take a final call on the fire brigade plot,” said a BMC official.

The plot, measuring 3,500 square metres, is next to the Manora MLA Hostel and about 100 metres away from the 4.2 acre plot purchased by the RBI. A building of around 20-storeys can be constructed on the plot with the available floor space index, said officials. The MMRCL is likely to sign an agreement with the BMC for construction of a multi-storey building on the plot, which will house the fire brigade and various party and government offices, the officials added.

“The decision to relocate offices which once occupied the plot purchased by the RBI to the fire station plot was taken at a recent meeting under the chief secretary,” the urban development department official said,

The state government will also write to the ministry of communications and information soon for its consent regarding amalgamation of the adjacent post office plot.

“If the ministry agrees, the adjoining plot that houses the post office too will be part of the new complex,” said another official from Mantralaya.

An MMRCL spokesperson refused to comment on the subject, saying they had no information on the latest development.