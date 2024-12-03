Navi Mumbai: The police on Sunday arrested the man who grievously injured a nine-month-old boy and his mother with an iron rod and an axe following an argument on November 28. The 50-year-old accused, Raju Satta, was nabbed after a 48-hour-long search in the wilderness of the Parsik Hill area near Belapur. Police arrest man who assaulted infant and mother with axe

A team of 12 police officers had been scouting the bushy terrain since Friday. Using technical support on ground, the team was eventually able to track Satta’s mobile location. “The mobile tower location was showing that the accused had been in the jungle ever since he began absconding. The team searched around the jungle every day from 10am to 7pm,” said the investigating officer, Rajiv Lole.

Satta was found sleeping in the middle of wild bushes in the jungle. “The area has venomous snakes. We were calling out to him but there was no response. As we kept looking around, we found a leg jutting out of the bushes. He had covered himself with dried bushes and was almost camouflaged with the surroundings, but his feet were seen, therefore we could nab him,” said a member of the police team. Satta allegedly resisted arrest by trying to flee, but gave up after realising he was surrounded. The accused was produced before a court on Monday where he was remanded to police custody till Thursday.

Meanwhile, the child’s condition is stated to be out of danger. “I have been asked to be present at the police station on Tuesday. This is the second time he has assaulted us. I will ensure that he is put behind bars this time,” the child’s father, Usman Shaikh said.

Satta had attacked Shaikh’s wife, Anjali Shaikh, and their nine-month-old baby with an iron rod and an axe on November 28 after an argument over their other two-year-old son defecating on a common pathway in the neighbourhood.