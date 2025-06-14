MUMBAI: The police busted a counterfeit manufacturing unit of well-known gutkha brand, set up at a farmhouse in Virar East, on Wednesday. As many as 10 individuals have been booked in the case, and the police are trying to trace them. Police bust counterfeit gutkha-making unit in Virar

Acting on a tip-off on Wednesday evening, the Extortion Prevention Department of Mira Bhayander- Vasai Virar police commissionerate raided a farmhouse in Karanjon village of Virar East named “Holiday Cottage” for allegedly making fake gutkha of a well-known brand. The police seized substances worth ₹15 lakh and raw material worth ₹8.30 lakh from the farm house. A case has been registered with the Mandvi police against 10 people allegedly involved in running the fake manufacturing unit. “We are on the lookout for the 10 accused who own and run this farmhouse. We have their names and are tracing them,” said a police officer from Mandvi police station.

“The police commissioner of MBVV police has ordered the eradication of drugs across the region two months ago following which, we have been gathering information about drug manufacturing units and peddlers in the region,” Vijender Ambode, police officer from Mandvi police station said and added that the police informers from the region directed them to the farmhouse where the counterfeit tobacco was being manufactured.

The police have booked the accused under Section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence, making it a non-bailable offense) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.