MUMBAI: The Oshiwara police on Sunday detained two residents of Lokhandwala in Andheri West for allegedly shooting at a stray dog with an air gun on Saturday night, for barking loudly. The police suspect that one of them had fired at the dog, which is in a serious condition at an animal hospital, on getting irritated by its continuous barking. Police detain father-son duo for shooting at a stray dog for barking

According to police, the incident took place at the Shanti Van society, after which the police took the father-son duo - both named Prashant Lankeshwar - into custody for interrogation to determine which of them had pressed the trigger. According to police, the shot was fired at a time when the stray was barking continuously outside the residential complex.

“One of the two men got irritated over the barking and shot at him,” said an officer from Oshiwara police station. The air gun used for the shooting, as per police, belongs to the father. They are now investigating to find out who actually fired the gun.

“The dog – Wolfy - was rushed to the animal hospital by residents of the society, after which a case was registered against the suspect,” an officer from the Oshiwara police station said.

The accused have been charged under section 325 of the the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (mischief by killing or maiming animal) and the Animal Cruelty Act. However, the police have not yet made any arrests in the case. “The dog is always seen in the area and is fed by the residents of the society. The incident is brutal as the condition of the dog is serious,” said Dhaval Shah, member of the Lokhandwala Residents’ Association.

In another incident involving a stray, the Naigaon police have booked a man for allegedly raping a male dog. According to police, the dog was spotted lying in an injured condition in the area by a resident who had seen the accused taking the dog to his house. The accused, who is allegedly a drug addict, is currently absconding, and police are searching for him.