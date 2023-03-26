Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Police inspector arrested for accepting 40,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 26, 2023 12:29 AM IST

MUMBAI: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested the in-charge of Dharavi police station while accepting a bribe from a man for favouring him in a criminal case

The arrested police inspector, Vijay Mane, 53, was holding the additional charge of the senior inspector. He had allegedly demanded 1 lakh from the complainant, who was booked along with his mother in a cheating and forgery case last year, an ACB official said.

The complainant was even arrested in the case on November 16 last year and later got out on bail. During investigation of the case, the complainant met Mane. “Mane told the complainant that he could revoke charges pressed against him and demanded 1 lakh or an iPhone in lieu of diluting the case. After bargaining, Mane agreed for a sum of 40,000,” the ACB officer added.

The complainant then approached the ACB and lodged a complaint against the police officer.

After verification, the ACB officials laid a trap on Friday and apprehended the accused police officer while accepting the bribe amount at Dharavi police station.

Mane was booked under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The ACB officials said they will check if the accused officer had amassed any illegal properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

