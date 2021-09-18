Police nab West Bengal man for kidnapping 4-year-old boy from Taloja

A 27-year-old man has been arrested from Bhiwandi on Friday for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old boy from Taloja. The police also claimed to have rescued the boy within five hours.

According to the police, the accused, Majirul Haque, a labourer and native of West Bengal, stayed in a rented house near the boy’s family at Pendhar village at Taloja.

Kashinath Chavan, senior inspector of Taloja police station, said, “For the past several months, the accused had been requesting the boy’s 23-year-old sister to marry him. The woman, who also works in a factory, had no interest in him and thus kept refusing him. On July 7, when she was returning from work, the accused assaulted her with bare hands for not accepting his proposals. He also threatened to kidnap and kill her four-year-old brother.”

On Friday, when she was at work, her other brother, 13, went to her office and informed her that their youngest brother was missing. They approached the police and registered a kidnapping case against Haque as he had earlier threatened to kidnap and kill the boy.

“We sent teams to different places including Bhiwandi, Kurla, CSMT and Thane from where the accused might board a train to his hometown. After technical analysis, we traced him at a bus depot in Bhiwandi and rescued the boy. We arrested the accused on the spot,” Chavan said.