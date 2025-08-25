Mumbai: A senior police inspector part of the security detail at the city’s Vidhan Sabha complex was defrauded of ₹2.99 lakh by unidentified cyber frauds. Between August 18 and August 22, the amount was taken from two of his bank accounts using a fake RTO (Regional Transport Office) challan app. Based on the officer’s complaint on Saturday, the Tardeo police have registered a case against the cyber frauds. Police officer duped of ₹ 2.99 lakh by cyber frauds

According to the Tardeo police, the fraud began when the officer, MK Bagwan, 49, received a message with a link on a Whatsapp group with his police batchmates. After Bagwan clicked on the link, the frauds got remote access to his savings account through the fake app. The police have forwarded the complaint to his bank’s nodal officer to block the transactions.

Bagwan explained that he had clicked on the link believing it contained important information related to traffic offences. As per his complaint, the message had been about RTO challans. Bhagwan said, “Soon after I accessed the link, an application was automatically installed on my mobile device. The application prompted me to fill out a form and also requested my banking details.”

Suspecting a fraud, Bagwan deleted the app. However, on August 21 he found out that ₹99,800 had been debited from one of his accounts. The police said that he immediately rushed to the bank, but the bank was closed and the guard asked him to call customer services to file a complaint. The next day, seven transactions worth ₹1.98 lakh were carried out from another one of his accounts.

A police officer from the Tardeo police station said, “We are tracing the transactions through his bank accounts.”