Police seize 14 debris-laden dumpers in Ulwe

Navi Mumbai: Nhava-Sheva police intercepted 14 dumpers attempting to illegally dispose of debris in the Ulwe node following an alert from the traffic control room about suspicious vehicle movement across the Atal Setu bridge. Nhava-Sheva police intercepted 14 dumpers attempting to illegally dispose of debris in the Ulwe node. HT Photo

The Anti-Debris squad of CIDCO, accompanied by police, conducted an inspection after receiving the alert. The authorities intercepted all dumpers as they entered sector 12 of Ulwe node and proceeded to examine their cargo.

"Each of the 14 dumpers were laden with debris and had come from Mumbai with the intention of disposing of the debris in and around Ulwe node. The drivers were questioned about the permission given for the disposal, but they had none as dumping of debris is not permitted as it is hazardous to health," a CIDCO officer said.

Authorities have registered a case against the 14 drivers under section 271 (negligent action to spread infection) and section 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The dumpers have been confiscated and are currently stationed at Ulwe police station pending further legal proceedings.