Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police seize 14 debris-laden dumpers in Ulwe

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Dec 10, 2024 02:23 PM IST

The Anti-Debris squad of CIDCO, accompanied by police, conducted an inspection after receiving the alert

Navi Mumbai: Nhava-Sheva police intercepted 14 dumpers attempting to illegally dispose of debris in the Ulwe node following an alert from the traffic control room about suspicious vehicle movement across the Atal Setu bridge.

Nhava-Sheva police intercepted 14 dumpers attempting to illegally dispose of debris in the Ulwe node. HT Photo
Nhava-Sheva police intercepted 14 dumpers attempting to illegally dispose of debris in the Ulwe node. HT Photo

The Anti-Debris squad of CIDCO, accompanied by police, conducted an inspection after receiving the alert. The authorities intercepted all dumpers as they entered sector 12 of Ulwe node and proceeded to examine their cargo.

"Each of the 14 dumpers were laden with debris and had come from Mumbai with the intention of disposing of the debris in and around Ulwe node. The drivers were questioned about the permission given for the disposal, but they had none as dumping of debris is not permitted as it is hazardous to health," a CIDCO officer said.

Authorities have registered a case against the 14 drivers under section 271 (negligent action to spread infection) and section 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The dumpers have been confiscated and are currently stationed at Ulwe police station pending further legal proceedings.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On