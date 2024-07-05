Police shut down Bandra bar, arrest two bouncers after assault on 20-year-old student

MUMBAI: The Bandra police have arrested two bouncers working at Escobar, a resto-bar, after an unknown person assaulted a 20-year-old student on June 28. The police have also shut the bar and registered a case against the manager, along with the bouncers, under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. HT Image

According to the police, the student, a resident of Hiranandani Estate in Thane, had gone to Escobar in Bandra West on June 28 around 11:45 pm along with three friends. He alleged that a man aged 25-28 kept looking at him angrily. At around 12:30 am, when he went to the bathroom, he saw the man yelling at the cleaning staff. When the student asked the man why he was shouting at the staff, he shot him an angry look.

Later, when the student was on the dance floor with his friends, the man approached him along with a bouncer, identified only as Vijay, said a police officer. When the bouncer was talking to the student, the man allegedly hit the latter with a blunt object, injuring his left eye.

The bouncer then took the student out of the bar, while the manager also came and advised him to leave the place as soon as he could because he had hurt the other man’s ego, said the police officer. The student then went to a hospital for treatment and later approached the Bandra police, where a case was registered.

“Two bouncers have been arrested, and the police are searching for two other suspects in the case. The bar has been closed,” said the police officer.