MUMBAI: The Azad Maidan police have issued summons to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and several of his associates in connection with the five-day protest held at Azad Maidan from August 29, which had led to major traffic disruption and large-scale littering across south Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation later cleared more than 100 metric tonnes of garbage from the protest site and surrounding areas. Police summon Jarange-Patil and others over Azad Maidan protest case

The summons come a day after Jarange-Patil alleged a plot to assassinate him, naming NCP MLA and former minister Dhananjay Munde as the alleged mastermind. Jarange-Patil claimed that contract killers were offered ₹2.5 crore. Munde has denied the allegation and has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter.

According to senior police officials, Jarange-Patil and five others, Pandurang Tarak, Gangadhar Kalkute, Chandrakant Bhosale, Veerendra Pawar and Prashant Sawant, have been directed to appear on November 10 at 11am. “The summons have been issued under section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) before a police officer,” said an officer from the Azad Maidan station.

The offence, registered on November 3, invokes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including provisions related to unlawful assembly (sections 189 and 190), disobedience of public orders (section 223), wrongful restraint (section 126), negligent and malicious acts likely to spread infectious diseases (sections 271 and 272). The complaint was filed by police sub-inspector Sanjay Ithape.

Police said that from August 29 to September 2, Jarange-Patil and his supporters continued their agitation despite prohibitory orders in force and repeated written and verbal instructions from law enforcement. The protest, which also extended to the Hutatma Chowk area, led to traffic jams, halted movement for extended periods, and affected daily life in the locality.

“The investigation is nearing completion. Statements of the accused will be recorded on the scheduled date,” the officer said.