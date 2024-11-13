HT Interview: ‘Populist schemes are here to stay in Indian politics,’ says Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: Mumbai, India - Feb. 15, 2024: BJP party leader Ashok Chavan during interview with HT at his office at Churchgate, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, February 15, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Former chief minister and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan is handling two responsibilities: To ensure maximum seats for the BJP from his erstwhile stronghold of Nanded and neighbouring areas and to guide his daughter who is contesting from Bhokar constituency in Nanded.

Chavan spoke Surendra P Gangan on populist schemes and divisive slogans, and how he needed to shift after a lifetime in the Congress to the BJP so he could “breathe freely”. Edited excerpts from the interview:

Q. Do you think the political ‘hawa’ has changed in the few months since the Lok Sabha polls?

A: Lok Sabha and Assembly are different concepts, the issues (at work) are different. We fared poorly (in the Lok Sabha polls) because of factors like choice of candidate, the stance taken by party workers etc. But we have taken corrective measures since in Nanded elsewhere in the state. Besides social engineering, schemes like Ladki Bahin are working and have helped turn the sentiments in the favour of the ruling alliance

Q. You have been in the BJP for over nine months now. Have the workers accepted the transition?

A: Quitting the Congress was a thoughtful decision and I don’t regret it. Being able to breath freely and survival are important in politics. I am not denying that my supporters and even the people may take some time to fully accept my transition but the process has begun. Though all of them do not support BJP, they support me out of their affection for me. It’s also true that I have to put in extra effort because of the time taken for the transition.

Q. You have been a former chief minister. Do you think the financial condition of the state can be jeopardised because of the heavy outlay for schemes like Ladki Bahin?

A: In politics certain decisions have to be taken. Sometimes good politics can be bad economics. The indirect benefits are not visible or do not percolate down, but schemes like Ladki Bahin directly benefit the people and it is being appreciated. Such schemes are going to stay in Indian politics now. They have existed in South India for long and have now become the buzzword here too and will only spread elsewhere in India. We have to accept it and start creating resources to meet the expenditure for the same.

Q. Maratha sentiment is still not in the favour of the ruling alliance. Do you see an impact in this election?

A: Manoj Jarange-Patil has been fighting the cause of the community cause honestly, but the government has to safeguard the interest of other communities like OBCs too. We need to ensure that there is no unrest or divide between the two communities as it is very dangerous for the state. It is unfortunate and we have to take steps to avoid it.

Q. How have you adapted to BJP’s political culture after spending your whole life in Congress?

A: There are multiple choices available in Maharashtra politics today because of the multiple parties. I have adopted the culture and style of my new party though I am yet to settle down completely. My work and the experience helping me in making the transition.

Q: Sharad Pawar criticised you sharply when he said that your decision to join BJP was that of an opportunist despite the fact that the Congress gave you everything a politician can ask for.

A: Pawarsaheb is a senior leader with much more experience than me. But it will be people who will decide on his allegations. They will decide who is the bigger opportunist (between him and me).

Q. It is Mr Pawar’s contention that even though your father Shankarrao Chavan formed a new party but he did not compromise with Congress ideology.

A: Who in state politics is adhering to ideology? What about him going with the Shiv Sena? Is that in accordance with the ideology he is talking about?

Q. Will the BJP form government in the state again? And if so, will the chief minister be from the BJP?

A: Three months ago, there was confusion after the Lok Sabha results. But now trends in the state are favourable for us. In any election the last eight days are crucial, but the trends point to our victory. As far as the chief minister’s post is concerned it will be decided at the highest level. It all depends on the political situation, number of seats etc.

Q. After a lifetime in the Congress, how do you respond to your party’s slogans like ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’?

A: Elections are often war-like situations and whatever is done or spoken by parties is based on what voters like to hear. The results will show how this slogan has been taken by them. The Indian electorate is very intelligent and it will not be swayed by slogans. Election is the time when such slogans are made to get applause from the people, but at the same time care should be taken that sentiments of the people of India are not hurt. All parties including BJP should take caution.