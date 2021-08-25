Porn racket case: Bombay high court to hear Raj Kundra’s bail plea today

The Bombay high court will hear businessman Raj Kundra’s application for anticipatory bail in a case registered by the Mumbai cyber police in 2020, in connection with a pornographic films racket case, on Wednesday. The court had granted Kundra interim protection from arrest on August 18.

A single bench of Justice SK Shinde had also directed police to respond to the pre-arrest bail plea filed by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband.

Kundra, who was arrested in July, is currently lodged in prison in another case pertaining to the production and distribution of pornographic materials through mobile apps.

The businessman had moved the high court for anticipatory bail in early August after a sessions court had rejected his plea. Kundra had said another accused in the case had been granted bail and, hence, a similar ruling should be followed in his case.

Additional Public Prosecutor Prajakta Shinde had opposed Kundra’s bail plea on the ground that Kundra’s role in the case was different from the other accused who was currently out on bail. Shinde had also asked the court for more time to take instructions on the application. The court granted her more time and gave Kundra interim protection for a week.

This particular case was filed by the Mumbai cyber police in 2020 in which directors and owners of various over-the-top (OTT) platforms and websites were booked for broadcasting obscene content.

The First Information Report was registered by a retired customs officer who had named several OTT platforms in his complaint. Police had also recorded model-actor Sherlyn Chopra’s statement in this matter.