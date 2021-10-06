Post-monsoon thundershowers prevail as temperature continues to rise in Mumbai

A post-monsoon thunderstorm was witnessed over Mumbai starting 5:30pm on Tuesday, depositing light to moderate showers across the city and suburbs, while more intense showers were felt around the same time in central Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Daytime temperature, meanwhile, continued to climb, touching 35.1°Celsius (C) on Wednesday, breaching last year’s record for the month. In October 2020, the city had recorded a maximum temperature of 35°C on the 10th, 28th and 29th of the month. The highest October temperature was recorded at 38.6°C in 2015. The city has recorded above normal daytime temperature for four straight days now. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the mercury remained at 34.5°C. “It is not expected to fall below 35°C over the next week unless there are daytime showers to break the heat,” said a spokesperson with IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, occasional thundershowers and moderate rain, along with partly cloudy skies, are expected to prevail till at least October 12, as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) seven-day forecast for its monitoring station in Santacruz.

As forecast by the IMD earlier this week, the delayed withdrawal of the southwest monsoon began on Wednesday from some parts of India, including Gujarat and Rajasthan. While the monsoon is expected to withdraw entirely from north India in the next three to four days, it will linger over parts of central India and Maharashtra, including Mumbai, for about another week. “The withdrawal of monsoon over the city still seems unlikely before October 15. Till then, post-monsoon showers will happen once in a while,” said the official.

Train services disrupted

Owing to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in the city, local train services on the main and trans-harbour line of Central Railway (CR) were impacted on Wednesday. On the trans-harbour railway route, train services were disrupted due to electric supply on the overhead wires near Airoli railway station on Wednesday evening. On the main line, local train services were functional between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan, but were disrupted between Kalyan and Karjat and Karjat and Kasara railway stations.