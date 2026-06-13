Power demand spikes 30%, plunges Navi Mumbai and Panvel into outage crisis

NAVI MUMBAI: A nearly 30% jump in electricity demand during the ongoing heatwave has exposed critical weaknesses in the power distribution network across Navi Mumbai and the adjoining Panvel region, triggering recurring outages, public protests and urgent intervention by two state ministers within a span of days. Navi Mumbai, India - June 10, 2026:Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) Member of Parliament from Thane during a protest against MSEDCL Office in Vashi over frequent power cuts, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The surge means that electricity consumption in the region has risen by almost one-third compared with normal levels, placing unprecedented pressure on substations, transformers, underground cables and local distribution lines. With more households and businesses relying heavily on air-conditioners, coolers and other power-intensive appliances to combat soaring temperatures, the existing infrastructure has struggled to cope with the increased load.

The worst-affected areas within the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) limits include Airoli, Ghansoli, Kopar Khairane, Turbhe, Nerul, Vashi, Sanpada and CBD Belapur, where residents have reported repeated power failures, voltage fluctuations and prolonged disruptions. The crisis has been equally severe in the adjoining Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) region, impacting Kamothe, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Ulwe, Navde, New Panvel and Karanjade.

According to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), the sharp rise in demand has coincided with faults in ageing low-tension (LT) lines, shortages of repair materials and mounting strain on a distribution network that has failed to keep pace with rapid urbanisation.

The situation has become particularly acute in the fast-growing Panvel region. Kamothe, home to more than one lakh residents, continues to depend largely on a single substation, while much of Kalamboli’s supply is routed through the Taloja substation, making both areas vulnerable to prolonged outages.

Public anger first boiled over last week after repeated power failures over a 27-hour period disrupted electricity supply to around 15,000 residents in Kamothe. On Wednesday, a feeder fault plunged large parts of Kalamboli into darkness, prompting residents to gather outside the MSEDCL substation. Police were deployed as tensions escalated before power was restored in the early hours.

“Power cuts have become routine. The prolonged outages disrupt work, children’s studies and daily life. We need permanent solutions, not temporary repairs,” said Dinanath Mhatre, a resident of Ghansoli.

The disruptions soon spilled onto the streets. Shiv Sena workers led by MP Naresh Mhaske staged a ‘Halla Bol’ agitation outside the MSEDCL office in Vashi, while a separate ‘Ghantanad Morcha’ was organised outside the utility’s Airoli office on Wednesday.

“Residents have endured repeated outages for months, affecting patients, senior citizens, children, hospitals and police stations. If the situation does not improve within a week, Shiv Sena workers will enter the MSEDCL office and throw the officials out,” Mhaske said, accusing officials of shifting blame to contractors.

Yuva Sena leader Aniket Mhatre submitted a memorandum demanding time-bound infrastructure upgrades.

“The sanctioned 22-kV substation has still not been commissioned. Residents of Airoli, Ghansoli, Nerul and Turbhe continue to suffer while officials neither answer calls nor provide timelines,” he said, calling for the commissioning of pending substations, replacement of ageing underground cables, installation of additional transformers and a comprehensive technical audit of the distribution network.

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur sought intervention from Minister of State for Energy Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, arguing that electricity infrastructure had failed to keep pace with rapid population growth in Kamothe, Kalamboli, Kharghar and adjoining areas. During a review meeting, he pressed for expedited approvals for pending substations, feeder augmentation, transformer capacity enhancement and a time-bound implementation plan. However, residents continued to report fresh outages in Navde and Kalamboli even after the meeting.

As disruptions persisted across Navi Mumbai, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik convened a high-level review meeting with MSEDCL officials, civic representatives and municipal authorities.

“If MSEDCL requires additional funds to strengthen the electricity network, it should submit a proposal. Necessary support will be extended,” Naik said. He also called for strict criminal action against those involved in power theft.

MSEDCL Superintending Engineer Deepak Patil attributed the crisis largely to the unprecedented rise in electricity consumption.

“Electricity demand in Navi Mumbai has increased by nearly 30% due to rising temperatures. Frequent faults in LT lines have led to repeated power outages. Additional manpower has already been deployed, around 10 km of repair cable will soon be available, and the Rabale substation will significantly improve the city’s distribution network,” Patil said.