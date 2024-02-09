Prakash Ambedkar seeks OBC quota in LS and assembly

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday submitted his 39-point agenda draft for the common minimum programme (CMP) of Maha Vikas Aghadi. Besides demanding caste census which is demanded from Other Backward Class (OBC) leaders across the nation Ambedkar has demanded reserved seats for OBC in Lok Sabha and assembly in the lines. He has also demanded the cancellation of a contract given to the Adani group for Dharavi redevelopment. Pune, India - November 26, 2018: Prakash Ambedkar speak at Wanchit Bahujan Samaj convention at SSPMS ground in Pune, India, on Monday, November 26, 2018. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

Prakash Ambedkar had given 25 demands to be considered for the Common minimum programme of MVA last week. Now before the next meeting of the alliance, Ambedkar submitted a draft for CMP. Ambedkar has covered issues like social justice, agriculture, land reforms etc in his draft. While the Thackeray faction in MVA opposed the Adani group’s existing plan for Dharavi redevelopment project NCP led by Sharad Pawar faction advocating the projects. But Prakash Ambedkar has demanded to cancel the contract given by the state government to the Adani group for the Dharavi redevelopment project and to give Dharavi residents a 550 sq.ft home under SRA scheme.

At present there are reserved seats for OBC only in local bodies. But in the lines of reserved seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Lok Sabha and assembly Prakash Ambedkar has raised the demand for OBC quota in LS and assembly. Ambedkar also opposed the reservation to Maratha community from OBC quota. “VBA has already declared its stand that there should be a separate quota for Maratha and they should not be given reservation from the OBC quota. Besides that, there should be caste census. We also demand reserve seats for OBC in parliament and assembly.” states the draft.

Ambedkar in his draft also blamed the high production cost and low price for agriculture produce for the farmer’s suicide. He has demanded measures to control the charges for water, electricity, fertilisers etc which plays an important role in production cost of crops for farmers. He also asked MVA to explain the stand on Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee act which has anti farmer provisions and demanded cancellation of corporate farming. He also demanded a mechanism to provide the farm loan with low interest rates and long tenure of repayment, a mechanism to give adequate crop insurance to farmers for crop loss due to drought or heavy rains with higher budgetary allocation on agriculture, irrigation and rural development.

Ambedkar also demanded measures to control malnutrition in tribal areas, to resolve the issues of workers in unorganised sectors, Maharashtra’s own new education policy etc.