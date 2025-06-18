Probe into Ulhasnagar doctor for wrongly declaring senior dead

THANE: Dr Prabhu Ahuja, the laparoscopic surgeon who pronounced a senior citizen dead after examining him in an autorickshaw that had brought him to the medical facility, has been issued a notice by the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) after it transpired that the senior was not dead, after all. The civic body has also initiated an inquiry into the incident. Kalyan, India - June 14 2025: Abhimanyu tayde,64, recovering in the ICU at Criticare Hospital in ulhasnagar after being mistakenly declared dead by a private doctor. Pic on Saturday in India on 14 2025 - Story By Anamika Gharat ( Photo By Pramod Tambe).

Dr Ahuja of Shivneri Hospital in Ulhasnagar had pronounced 65-year-old local resident Abhiman Tayade dead when he was brought to the hospital on Thursday. It was a life-changing incident for Abhiman Tayade, a 65-year-old local resident, who was undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital for jaundice. When he lost consciousness at home on Thursday, his son, Sachin, rushed him to Shivneri Hospital in an autorickshaw. Upon arrival, Dr Ahuja hastened to examine Tayade inside the rickshaw and within minutes declared him dead. He was also quick to issue a death certificate.

Tayade’s family took the ‘body’ home and began preparations for the funeral. However, before the rituals could begin, a relative noticed Tayade’s abdomen moving ever so slightly. The family was shocked to realise he was breathing. They shifted him to Criticare Hospital, where doctors confirmed that Tayade was alive and began treatment. Tayade later regained consciousness.

The family has not filed a complaint but the UMC’s health department has suo moto taken note of the incident and served Dr Ahuja a notice. Civic officials said a formal inquiry is underway.

“Declaring a patient dead without proper examination is an extremely serious and dangerous act. A special committee will be formed to determine further action,” said Dr Mohini Dharma, medical officer, UMC.

Tayade is out of danger and recovering from jaundice under medical supervision. Dr Ahuja, meanwhile, continues to discharge his duties at Shivneri Hospital as the UMC does not have the authority to suspend his licence.