Probe ordered in iPhone scam, says Maharashtra home minister

The Maharashtra government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged iPhone scam which ran into crores of rupees. State cyber cell inspector general of police would be taking the probe forward.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted on Tuesday, “The iPhone scam is being perpetrated by scamsters in foreign countries and most of the beneficiaries are right wing influencers. @bainjal we have ordered a comprehensive enquiry & entrusted it to IGP Maharashtra Cyber for further lawful action.”

Deshmukh was reacting to a tweet by journalist Swati Chaturvedi, demanding an investigation into the scam. She tweeted, “@MumbaiPolice should investigate IT cell ‘influencers’, @BJP4India members, so called RW journalists all begging for cash & freebies in the #iPhoneScam What’s app chat are proof the same lot part of the celebrity tweets @AnilDeshmukhNCP.(sic)”

On February 15, Twitter users raised an alarm about an alleged online racket running into crores of rupees by duping the customers with the promise of cheap iPhones. Twitter users also named a social media platform and its sister concern, an online payment company, which were allegedly involved in the racket.

Last week, Deshmukh had caused an uproar by saying that the preliminary investigation into the tweets of celebrities over the ongoing farmers’ protest had revealed the involvement of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) information and technology cell chief and 12 others. Later, he went on to clarify that he meant that it is the BJP’s IT cell which should be investigated in the matter as the names of its chief and 12 other influencers came up in the probe.

Celebrities including cricketers, Bollywood actors and singers took to Twitter on February 3 after international personalities such as Rihanna and climate change activist Greta Thunberg expressed support for the farmers’ protest. Indian celebrities tweeted using hashtags #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether, leading to a row on social media and trolling.