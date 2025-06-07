Search Search
Prof Das removed as TISS pro-VC after vigilance complaint

ByNiraj Pandit
Jun 07, 2025 07:48 AM IST

Although dismissed as pro-VC, Das will continue in his academic role as a faculty member, confirmed sources from the education department

Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has relieved Professor Shankar Das as pro-vice chancellor (pro-VC) with immediate effect, following a complaint received from the central vigilance department. The decision was formally communicated by the institute to Prof Das, currently the dean of the School of Health Systems Studies, late at night on June 5.

(HT PHOTO)
(HT PHOTO)

According to sources in the administration, the complaint pertained to alleged misappropriation of funds, which prompted TISS to set up a fact-finding committee and initiate a preliminary inquiry in accordance with institutional procedures. After the committee recommended that a detailed investigation was necessary, a second committee was appointed to conduct an in-depth probe, which is currently underway.

Although dismissed as pro-VC, Das will continue in his academic role as a faculty member, confirmed sources from the education department.

He joined the institute in 2008 and has over 30 years of experience spanning the government, public sector, academic, and international organisations. Considered an authority on public health, health promotion, primary care, and professional education, he was appointed pro-VC of TISS on January 30, 2024.

HT reached out to the professor for comments, but did not get any response.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
