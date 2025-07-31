Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Professor Badri Narayan Tiwari takes charge as VC of TISS

Niraj Pandit
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 06:10 am IST

He is known for his deep research and writings on democracy, development, popular culture, and the intersection of power and culture

MUMBAI: Nearly 22 months after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was left without a full-time head, Professor Badri Narayan Tiwari took charge as the university’s new Vice Chancellor (VC) on Wednesday. He is the first VC appointed at TISS under the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) latest selection rules introduced in 2023.

Professor Badri Narayan Tiwari takes charge as VC of TISS
Professor Badri Narayan Tiwari takes charge as VC of TISS

After Professor Shalini Bharat, the previous VC, completed her five-year term in September 2023. Since then, Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, the director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai, was assigned the additional charge at TISS.

The appointment process began with a nationwide advertisement that attracted 127 applications. A confidential search panel shortlisted 10 candidates and interviewed them in December last year. Based on the interviews, three names were forwarded to the Union Ministry of Education for final approval.

The appointment order for Professor Badri Tiwari, who is also the director of the GB Pant Social Sciences Institute in Prayagraj, was issued on July 30, and he took charge on the same day. “I am very glad to have this position. It comes with both responsibility and challenges,” he said after assuming office.

Known for his deep research and writings on democracy, development, popular culture, and the intersection of power and culture, Professor Badri Tiwari has a strong academic and literary background. He has written extensively in both English and Hindi, with notable works such as Republic of Hindutva: How the Sangh Is Reshaping Indian Democracy, Fractured Tales: Invisibles in Indian Democracy, The Making of the Dalit Public in North India, and Women Heroes and Dalit Assertion in North India.

Apart from his academic contributions, Professor Badri Tiwari is also a respected Hindi poet. He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2022 for his poetry collection Tumdi ke Shabd.

Follow Us On