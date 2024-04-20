Professor Kedare appointed as the new director of IIT-B

Mumbai: Professor Shireesh B Kedare, who has been the professor-in-charge of the Centre of Excellence in Oil, Gas and Energy at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay since November 2019, has been appointed the new director of IIT-B. Professor Shireesh B Kedare

After the appointment of the director of six IITs on Thursday, the central IIT Council announced IIT-B director’s name on Friday. Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan is the current chairperson of the council.

The current director of IIT Bombay, professor Subhasis Chaudhari’s term ended on April 17. But IIT Council requested him to continue to hold the post till a fresh appointment was made. Professor Chaudhuri, appointed director in 2019, officially commenced his tenure on April 18 that year.

About six months ago, the Union Ministry released an advertisement inviting applications from candidates possessing administrative and teaching experience, preferably under 60.

Kedare holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering (1985) from IIT Bombay, followed by a Ph.D. (1992) from the same institution in “Reciprocating Wind Machine.” Over the years, he has been involved with various organisations such as the Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas (CTARA) at IIT Bombay, Students for Development, Vivekananda Gram­vikas Prakalpa in Latur, Society for Advancement of Renewable Materials and Energy Technologies (SARMET) in Mumbai, and the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in Mumbai until 2001.

His contributions have been instrumental in the research, development, design, fabrication, installation, and performance testing of solar Fresnel concentrating reflectors, particularly the ‘Arun’ series. These include versions such as Arun160, Arun100, and Arun30, which have been successfully tested and deployed in various locations across India.