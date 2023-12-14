Tag: Excellence in education Professor Savita Ladage to get prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry prize

Professor Savita Ladage from Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), an autonomous institute affiliated to Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, has been selected by the London-based Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) to receive its Nyholm Prize for Education, in recognition of her contribution to advancing chemistry education.

A resident of Mumbai, Ladage will be honoured for her contribution to the importance of chemical education which includes mentoring chemistry educators and initiating impactful teacher and student programmes aimed at promoting chemistry education in India.

A press statement issued by HBCSE on Wednesday said Ladage is known for her dedication to teaching and learning chemistry, particularly at the undergraduate level. Her focus on chemistry laboratory education involves interacting with students and teachers, emphasising careful and critical observations. Her aim is to transform the perception of chemistry lab education and enhance students’ understanding of procedures, difficulties, and errors involved in experiments, it said.

Ladage will also receive a prize of £5000, a medal, and a certificate in acknowledgment of her outstanding work.

The statement quoted her saying, “I feel deeply honoured to receive this prize and recognition in the community of individuals who are doing work in the area of chemistry education. The award and recognition have motivated me further to continue my work with greater zeal and enthusiasm. I am passionate about chemistry education in general.”

Helen Pain, chief executive of RSC, commended Ladage’s “outstanding commitment” to chemistry education, emphasising its crucial role in shaping the future and preparing young individuals to tackle societal and environmental challenges.

“RSC’s Excellence in Education Prizes aim to celebrate and recognise inspirational, innovative, and dedicated individuals in primary, secondary, further education, and higher education. These prizes cover a broad range of skills, from curriculum design to effective teaching, personal development, and working culture,” Pain said in a statement.

RSC, founded in 1841 and headquartered in London, UK, is an international organisation connecting chemical scientists worldwide.