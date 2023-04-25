MUMBAI: The Dindoshi sessions court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Jamil Merchant, a prominent builder accused of spreading unrest in Malwani, Malad West during the Ram Navami procession on March 30. Malwani riots: Court grants pre-arrest bail to builder Jamil Merchant

Merchant had approached the court for anticipatory bail after he was charged – along with scores of others - for pelting stones and throwing slippers on the devotees participating in the Ram Navami procession.

Merchant had, however, claimed that police officers had asked him for help to calm the miscreants as he stays in the locality. “After I helped the police, they even thanked me, but to my surprise, I was named as one of the accused,” Merchant had claimed.

He had also submitted a video in court in support of his claims. “I have submitted the video recordings in court where the police officers are seen thanking me for my efforts,” said Merchant.

On March 31, the Malwani police arrested 20 residents and booked 400 others for alleged rioting, assault and unlawful assembly during the Ram Navami procession. The FIR has been registered against 12 identified men, including Jamil Merchant, and 400 unidentified people for pelting stones and throwing slippers at the devotees attending the procession.

Police officers said that on Thursday Rakesh Harinath Yadav of Bajrang Dal and Mithilesh Singh of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had organised the procession from Ram Janki temple at Bajrang Chowk in Amnuj Wadi.

They said over 6,000 devotees attended the procession on which twice stones were pelted while passing along Abdul Hamid Road. The first alleged assault took place around 7.25pm and the second around 8.45pm when the procession reached the Ali Hazrat Masjid where around 250 men began shouting slogans and pelted stones and slippers at the procession.