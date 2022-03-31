Proposal for CCTVs on Kasara highway gets Home Dept approval

To curb highway crimes, the proposal of Thane rural police to install CCTV cameras along the Kasara highway has been approved by the Home Department. The highway, which connects Mumbai and Nasik, will get 22 CCTVs, informed the district collector. The budget for the same will be ₹2.55Cr, which will be funded by the district planning authority funds.

Thane district information officer, in a statement, said, “Hundreds of tourists travelling to different parts of the State and the country use the Kasara highway on a daily basis. Kasara is also at a close proximity to Mumbai, so many externed convicts take shelter here. The number of accidents along this highway, too, is more with the increase in vehicular traffic.

Thane rural police superintendent, Vikram Deshmane, had placed a demand for the CCTV cameras to help in case of highway robberies, landslides, transport of stolen vehicles and, in some cases, disposing of bodies in a murder case.”

State Urban Development Minister, Eknath Shinde, approved funds for the installation of the cameras from the planning committee funds. The proposal was sent to the State Home Department for approval.

An officer from the district said, “The home department has approved the proposal for installation of these cameras. The CCTV will help put a stop on the crimes taking place on this highway and ensure a safe commute for the motorists. The home department has asked to follow all the guidelines of the State while installing the cameras and the control room to monitor them.”