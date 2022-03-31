Proposal for CCTVs on Kasara highway gets Home Dept approval
To curb highway crimes, the proposal of Thane rural police to install CCTV cameras along the Kasara highway has been approved by the Home Department. The highway, which connects Mumbai and Nasik, will get 22 CCTVs, informed the district collector. The budget for the same will be ₹2.55Cr, which will be funded by the district planning authority funds.
Thane district information officer, in a statement, said, “Hundreds of tourists travelling to different parts of the State and the country use the Kasara highway on a daily basis. Kasara is also at a close proximity to Mumbai, so many externed convicts take shelter here. The number of accidents along this highway, too, is more with the increase in vehicular traffic.
Thane rural police superintendent, Vikram Deshmane, had placed a demand for the CCTV cameras to help in case of highway robberies, landslides, transport of stolen vehicles and, in some cases, disposing of bodies in a murder case.”
State Urban Development Minister, Eknath Shinde, approved funds for the installation of the cameras from the planning committee funds. The proposal was sent to the State Home Department for approval.
An officer from the district said, “The home department has approved the proposal for installation of these cameras. The CCTV will help put a stop on the crimes taking place on this highway and ensure a safe commute for the motorists. The home department has asked to follow all the guidelines of the State while installing the cameras and the control room to monitor them.”
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics