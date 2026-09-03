3 held for killing Prayagraj-based photographer, dumping body in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa

PRAYAGRAJ The mystery surrounding the disappearance of photographer Alok Gupta, 27, has been solved with the arrest of three men, including a close friend, who allegedly murdered him over an unpaid debt of ₹50,000 and disposed of his body in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, nearly 60 km from the city. The trio allegedly executed their plot during a birthday gathering at Gupta’s rented Harwara apartment on the night of August 10. (Pic for representation)

Prayagraj police on Thursday arrested Shubham Tiwari, Shubham Yadav and Ankush Yadav for their alleged involvement in the crime. Following their arrest beneath the Subedarganj flyover, the accused confessed to the crime, said officials, adding that the country-made pistol and the vehicle used in the murder were also recovered.

Addressing the media at Police Lines, DCP (city) Sagar Jain said Tiwari had borrowed the money from Gupta and harboured resentment over being repeatedly humiliated about the debt.

According to investigators, Gupta frequently demanded repayment and allegedly humiliated Tiwari over the debt. Police believe this led to mounting resentment, prompting the latter to hatch a murder plot with the help of his two associates.

The trio allegedly executed their plot during a birthday gathering at Gupta’s rented Harwara apartment on the night of August 10. The accused shot Gupta before overpowering and strangling him. They then stuffed his body into a large blue bag, transported it in a car, and discarded it in the Suhagi Hills of MP’s Rewa district, nearly 60 km away.

Gupta, a native of Pratapgarh, had been missing since August 10, prompting his mother to file a complaint on August 22. Investigators cracked the case after scanning CCTV footage from Gupta’s apartment complex, which showed three young men purportedly leaving with a large blue bag on the night of August 11.

The victim’s body had been recovered earlier by Rewa police. Unable to establish his identity at the time, they conducted a post-mortem examination and cremated the body as an unidentified person. Gupta’s family recently confirmed his identity through photographs of his clothing and the bag recovered from the site.