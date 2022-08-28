Provide water connection by October: HC to Ghatkopar developer
The HC said that after the water supply lines are laid, then eligible persons can be asked to shift to their flats and vacate the transit accommodation they are occupying
Mumbai After criticising the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for issuing a temporary occupation certificate to a building which did not have proper water connection, the Bombay high court (HC) has directed a Ghatkopar developer to ensure that pipelines are laid by October.
The HC said that after the water supply lines are laid, then eligible persons can be asked to shift to their flats and vacate the transit accommodation they are occupying. Earlier on August 17, the HC had rapped the BMC and also suspended the OC.
After assurances and undertaking from the developer, the HC revoked the suspension and directed the court receiver appointed over one of the flats to ensure that the developer fulfilled all assurances.
The division bench of justice Gautam Patel and justice Gauri Godse, which was hearing the petition of Subodh Joshi, one of the flat owners, was informed by advocate Ashok Saroagi that the petition had been filed after the developer had asked his client to move into the flat in the newly-constructed building which did not have proper drinking water supply and other amenities. The building was part of a redevelopment project at Ghatkopar which consisted of five buildings and Joshi was allotted a flat on the fifth floor of one of the buildings.
The court after hearing the submissions had appointed a court receiver on the flat of Joshi and asked him to verify the claims of the petitioner. The court had also suspended the partial OC that had been granted to the buildings after it was informed that based on the OC, the developer was asking the eligible persons to take possession of the flats allotted to them and vacate the transit accommodation.
On August 24, the receiver had submitted a report which confirmed the claims of Joshi and also stated that the drinking water being provided by the developer was not of good quality.
The developer represented by senior advocate Birendra Saraf submitted an affidavit and assured the court that steps were already initiated to provide proper drinking water and the same would be completed by October 7. Saraf also assured the court that other amenities like providing electrical fittings would also be done by the developer.
After hearing the submissions, the bench noted that as the developer had initiated the process of getting drinking water connection and had assured the flat owners of other amenities as well it was revoking the injunction on the OC. The court further held that Joshi and other flat owners who were occupying the transit accommodation could continue to occupy the same till drinking water was not made available.
The court also remarked that it expected the developer to provide better quality drinking water to those flat owners who had already taken possession and said that it would consider other issues being raised by the petitioner on September 7.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics