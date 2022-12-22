PSI’s abandoned wife struggles to survive; seeks help from DGP on Twitter

Mumbai: For 38-year-old Sai Kamble, wife of a police sub-inspector, every day is a battle for survival after her husband left her in 2019 with a few clothes and a few vessels. He would sometimes visit her, however, he does not give her money.

The situation for Sai has become so bad that she has been asking neighbours to give her ₹10 or ₹20 to survive. Her husband, Sachin Kamble, shifted to Palghar without informing her.

Sachin was serving at Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP) station and staying at MBH police quarters before he was transferred to the Palghar police station.

The woman had alleged that Sachin used to beat her up and also bring his girlfriends home and make her cook for them. After 13 years of bearing the mental and physical torture, Kamble finally raised her voice through Twitter and asked for help from the director general of police, in Maharashtra.

On Monday, the MHB police recorded the woman’s statement and started a preliminary enquiry into her complaint. Kamble who has been running from pillar to post had even filed a case against her husband for harassment.

“He used to get his girlfriends home and even otherwise used to talk to them for hours on the phone ignoring me and our son,” said Kamble.

Kamble has alleged that the police sub-inspector used to pick up fights with her when she used to protest his affairs. He used to beat her up and also leave her at her village without turning up to pick her up. Their son was born in 2010 and her husband has got him admitted to a hostel where he is staying at present.

According to Manjula Biswas, Sai’s advocate, she has been making rounds of the MHB police station but has been repeatedly told by the police that they cannot register an FIR based on her complaint.

“If a policeman’s wife has to suffer this fate, how can a common woman expect the police to give her justice? The police have recorded Sai’s statement after she tweeted to the DG but they haven’t taken her signature on it,” said Biswas.

The lawyer said that the PSI has not spoken to Sai since 2019 and has not even told her where her son is. In a series of tweets, Sai has revealed her ordeal since she was married. “Instead of taking my complaint, the police officers ask me where I learn to tweet from,” said Sai.

Biswas said that Sai wants justice and a means to survive. “She has no money and no job and has been asking neighbours to give her ₹10 or ₹20 to survive,” said Biswas.

When contacted Sudhir Kudalkar, senior police inspector of MHB Colony police station said, “We have recorded the statements of the woman and her husband and are investigating the case. It seems like a marital dispute and as far as we know, the husband is staying at the Yogi Nagar police quarters with his wife,” said Kudalkar.

Sachin Kamble was unavailable for comment by phone or text message.