Pune: Four women BJP legislators duped of ₹3,400 each by cyber fraudster
The Bibwewadi Police in Pune have lodged a first information report (FIR) against an unidentified cyber fraudster after four BJP legislators from Maharashtra complained that they were cheated of ₹3400 each via UPI on July 18.
Parvati BJP MLA Madhuri Misal, one of three legislators, was among those defrauded and the FIR was lodged by her daughter.
The other three lawmakers are Devyani Pharande from the Nashik central constituency, Shweta Mahale from Chikhali in Buldhana, and Meghana Bordikar from Jintur assembly constituency in Parbhani district.
The FIR states that Misal received a phone call from a person identified as Mukesh Rathod, who told her that his mother was hospitalised and needed financial help.
The legislator transferred money via UPI, but soon realised that she was conned when her colleagues called and complained that they too were cheated in a similar fashion.
Bibwewadi station in-charge Vilas Sonde said that initially the complaint was lodged with the cyber cell, but it was transferred to the police station to lodge an FIR.
“The investigation is on and based on cyber forensics and other evidence available, we will trace the accused and further action will be taken. The incident took place on July 12 and then the complaint was made to the city cyber cell. The legislators shared their experiences about the fraud and then it came to the fore that a common person was behind it,” Sonde said.
Misal is a senior BJP leader and a three-term legislator. The police have invoked Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections under the Information Technology Act. No arrest has been made so far.
