‘Put Maha Chief Electoral Officer through narco test’

MUMBAI: The row over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that Maharashtra’s voter rolls were manipulated before the assembly elections just went up a notch. On Sunday, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal demanded that a narco test be conducted on the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) S Chockalingam and his second-in-command Kiran Kulkarni to bring out the truth of the alleged vote theft. S. Chockalingam, Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra. (HT Photo)

Gandhi on Saturday wrote a newspaper article on the Maharashtra assembly elections, where he questioned the sudden rise in the number of voters in particular areas just before the assembly elections. On Sunday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis countered this with another article. “Rahul Gandhi has insulted the people’s mandate by challenging the results of the Maharashtra assembly elections,” he wrote. “Instead, he should introspect on his party’s mistakes and why it could not connect with people.” Fadnavis also refuted all the allegations regarding vote-rigging and manipulation of the voter list.

On Sunday afternoon, Sapkal questioned why BJP leaders were answering the questions raised over the functioning of the CEO of Maharashtra. “The Election Commission (EC) has been asked questions and is expected to answer them but instead BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has written an article and given answers,” said Sapkal. He added that Fadnavis’ act of giving a clean chit to the EC had raised doubts in the minds of people.

“Conduct a narco test of CEO S Chockalingam and additional CEO Kiran Kulkarni. The truth about the vote theft in Maharashtra will be revealed,” said Sapkal, adding that the EC needed to give objective answers to the questions asked by the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi. He also pointed out that it was the EC’s job to resolve those doubts but it did not answer questions, did not provide CCTV footage but instead changed the rules.

“The answers given by Fadnavis are completely meaningless,” said Sapkal. “He is a liar. In the past, he had said that he would not marry unless Vidarbha became a separate state but then got married. In 2014, he said he would never ally with Ajit Pawar and the NCP and also made serious allegations of corruption against Chhagan Bhujbal and Narayan Rane. Now Ajit Pawar, Rane and Bhujbal are with him. He is good at handing out clean chits to corrupt ministers from his government. Now he has given a clean chit to the EC as well, which has raised doubts in the minds of people.”