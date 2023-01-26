PWD issues tenders for repair of govt-run hospitals

Mumbai: After a strike by doctors attached to Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), the state public works department has issued tenders to carry out repairs demanded in the government-run hospitals and the hostels in Mumbai.

The resident doctors had gone on strike on January 2, 2023 demanding urgent repairs to hostels and hospitals.

The tenders were issued on Wednesday by the PWD and it includes repairs to hostels, toilets, passages, canteens, workplaces of students at four government-run hospitals in J J Hospital, Cama Hospital, GT Hospital and St George Hospital.

Doctors have been also complaining that overflowing drainage in these hospitals had become a health concern and they were falling sick.

While calling for the strike, the MARD office bearers had also asked the state to get aid from the centre. The medical education minister Girish Mahajan had told them that he would immediately release some amount to public works department for repairs.

A senior officer of the medical education department said that they had released some amount to the public works to carry out the repairs.

Dr Avinash Dahiphale president of MARD said, ``The PWD should expedite the work and it should be of a good quality. We hope for a good outcome. Bad quality work place and hostel were the cause of the strike.”